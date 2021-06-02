Toledo Rockets: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Toledo season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 4-2 overall, 4-2 in MAC

Head Coach: Jason Candle, 6th year, 34-19

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 98

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 104

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 73

Toledo Rockets College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It was a short six game season, and the offense worked just fine. The O was second in the MAC and 13th in the nation averaging 494 yards and 35 points per game, and now it get gets everyone back but TE Drew Rosi. It’s got the potential to be the strongest attack yet under head coach Jason Candle, but that means it needs a big year from the passing game.

– It’s Eli Peters’ quarterback gig to lose after leading the team hitting 68% of his passes with nine touchdowns and two picks before getting knocked out for the final two games hurt. Carter Bradley is a solid veteran who stepped in and was fine in the last two games for the MAC’s best passing game, and Dequan Finn is getting every shot at the job.

The receiving corps is among the best in the MAC, starting with leading target Isaiah Winstead – who averaged over 17 yards per catch with a team-high 25 grabs – and there’s plenty of help around him. Bryce Mitchell led the team with 679 yards and over 19 yards per catch in 2019, and he’s back after averaging close to 26 yards per grab last year.

– The offensive line is loaded. Bryce Harris is an all-star center leading a group that gets everyone back along with plenty of depth. It’s not a massive line – everyone is around 290ish pounds – and everyone can move, but it has to be better at keeping defenses out of the backfield and has to be stronger for the ground game.

Bryant Koback only seems like he’s been around for 15 years – he led the team with 522 rushing yards and four scores, and he can catch, too. Koback and speedster Micah Kelly is a dangerous 1-2 punch.

