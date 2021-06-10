Temple Owls: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Temple football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 1-6 overall, 1-6 in AAC

Head Coach: Rod Carey, 3rd year, 9-11 (61-41 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 110

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 71

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 54

Temple Owls College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Temple didn’t have a lick of luck. It had a hard time getting the season going, it had a hard time coming up with any consistency, it never seemed able to get any sort of flow, and the offense wasn’t able to do much of anything right.

It finished tenth in the conference averaging just 348 yards and 20 points per game, the running game wasn’t there, the passing game was woefully inefficient, and …

– The pass protection was great. It was one of the few strong areas on the attack – the Owls allowed 12 sacks and a league-low 1.7 per game. That’s not anything to blow off – it’s a good base the rest of the offense needs to work around. Four starters are expected back with only new Colorado State Ram Vincent Picozzi gone at right guard.

Now the backs have to get more production without leading rusher Re’Man Davis. He left for Vanderbilt, but the Owls are bringing in two interesting talents in Iverson Clement from Florida and Ra’Von Bonner from Illinois. They’re both 200-pounders who can grind, and Tayvon Ruley is back after finishing second behind Davis – by only two yards – with 306 yards and a score.

– Things just got really interesting at quarterback. Six Owls threw at least two passes last year, but now leading passer Anthony Russo is gone to Michigan State, Trad Beatty is off to Georgia Tech, and in comes D’Wan Mathis.

The 6-6, 205-pounder was the starter for a cup of coffee at Georgia last year, and now the one-time star recruit combines with former Iowa State big get Re-al Mitchell to try making the passing game go.

The guys are there in the receiving corps. This might not a high-powered attack to showcase his skills, but Jadan Blue is one of the AAC’s better receivers, and he’s not alone with four of the top five targets back. That includes tight end David Martin-Robinson, who caught 11 passes for 147 yards.

