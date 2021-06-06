San Jose State Spartans: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the San Jose State season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 7-1 overall, 7-0 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Brent Brennan, 5th year, 15-30

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 47

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 100

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 95

San Jose State Spartans College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense was strong, but it wasn’t as good as the 2019 version. However, it was more effective at controlling games, it got more help from the defense, and it didn’t have to go all out to keep up the pace. The 431 yards and 29 points game were good enough.

Now with nine starters expected to be back, there’s a good chance it’s even more efficient and even better. It would be nice to be more explosive though, and …

– The receiving corps is the one slight concern. There are just enough good parts with veteran Isaiah Hamilton and junior Jermaine Braddock to build around, and Derrick Deese will be one of the best tight ends in the Mountain West, but losing top wide receivers Tre Walker and Bailey Gaither hurts.

Getting back Nick Starkel for another year is a big deal. The well-traveled quarterback started his career at Texas A&M, went to Arkansas, and last year he hit 64% of his passes for 2,174 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven picks as he turned into the perfect veteran leader for the attack. The more mobile No. 2 man Nick Nash is back, too, after getting in a little work.

– The running game needs to do a bit more – more on that in a moment – but the parts are there. All five starters are back on an offensive front that allowed just eight sacks and helped grind out one of the better ground attacks the program has had in years. Again, it could be better, but it could be a bit stronger.

Veteran Tyler Nevens is back after averaging 7.8 yards per carry with a team-high 515 yards and five scores, and Kairee Robinson is a quick back who can carry the load.

