Pitt Panthers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Pitt season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 6-5 overall, 5-5 in ACC

Head Coach: Pat Narduzzi, 7th year, 42-34

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 41

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 18

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 49

Pitt Panthers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense could’ve done more to move the chains, and it finished 13th in the then-15 team ACC averaging just 380 yards and 29 points per game. Part of the idea was to not make mistakes and led the defense take care of the rest, but that didn’t always work out so well.

Now with eight starters back and a potentially great passing attack, here’s when things should start opening up a bit more.

– There was a thought that Kenny Pickett might test the NFL waters, but the 6-2, 220-pound senior quarterback returns after throwing for over 2,400 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine picks. It only seems like he’s been around since the Foge Fazio era – he’s in his fourth year as the starter – and he knows how to handle the offense. There’s plenty of veteran backup talent behind him.

The receivers are there to be terrific, starting with 60-catch leading target Jordan Addison, but No. 2 man DJ Turner is done. Six of the top seven wide receivers return – six Panthers caught more than 20 passes – and the tight end situation is solid, too – Lucas Krull is too good to not get the ball more. However …

– The ground game struggled. It averaged a paltry 120 yards per game behind a line that struggled to keep defenses out of the backfield. Three starters are back up front including both tackles, and now the deep group of running backs has to take advantage of that.

Vincent Davis is the best of the bunch – the 225-pounder ran for a team-high 632 yards and six scores – and smallish speedster AJ Davis ran for 266 yards. There are more options in the rotation to play around with. Pickett is one of the team’s most dangerous runners around the goal line with eight touchdowns.

