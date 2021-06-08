North Texas Mean Green: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the North Texas season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 4-6 overall, 3-4 in C-USA

Head Coach: Seth Littrell, 6th year, 31-31

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 118

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 108

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 111

North Texas Mean Green College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense certainly wasn’t a problem. North Texas led Conference USA in total O averaging 513 yards and 34 points per game. It led the league in rushing, it led the league in passing, and it still wasn’t enough to overcome the miserable defense.

All the Mean Green O can do is continue to be amazing and hope the other side does its job. The O will continue to be amazing.

– Austin Aune only hit 55% of his passes, but he threw for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns with four picks in combination with Jason Bean. Bean left for Kansas, and on the way is Jace Rudner, a talented passer from North Carolina.

The passing game will still be great, but it’ll take a step back without the unstoppable Jaelon Darden around. He left for Tampa Bay, and Austin Ogunmakin and Greg White are in the transfer portal after finishing third and fourth, respectively.

Tommy Bush was a star get at Georgia and now he’s moving over to make a push, and the hope will be for a slew of talented recruits to fill in around No. 2 target Deonte Simpson, who caught 25 passes for 517 yards and four scores.

– The running backs are in place to be great again, even though 2019 leading rusher Tre Siggers is off to SMU. The 1-2 punch of DeAndre Torrey and Oscar Adaway combined for close to 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns – each averaged way over five yards per carry.

The running game will rock behind a veteran line with four starters back. Losing guard Anterrious Gray to South Alabama hurts, but senior Jacob Brammer earned all-star honors at right tackle, and center Manase Mose will be in the mix for the All-Conference USA teams.

