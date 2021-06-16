New Mexico Lobos: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the New Mexico football season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– New Mexico Football Schedule Analysis

– New Mexico Lobos Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 2-5 overall, 2-5 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Danny Gonzales, 2nd year, 2-5

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 95

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 118

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 120

New Mexico Lobos College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense showed signs of potentially being a whole lot of fun in the first year under new head coach Danny Gonzales. The yards were there early on with a decent balance, but the defense couldn’t hold up. The running game rolled late, the two wins came, and now there’s something to get excited about with a with a whole bunch of main parts returning. However …

– The quarterback situation just got a lot more interesting with veteran Terry Wilson coming in from Kentucky. He might not be a high-powered passer, but he’s been through the SEC wars and is more than capable of adding a steady leader to the mix.

However, Tevaka Tuioti is still around – he’s fantastic when he can stay healthy – Trae Hall led the team in passing, and Isaiah Chavez led the way to the team’s two wins in the final two games.

The receiving corps is good enough, but it needs the ball more. The running game is the star, but Emmanuel Logan-Greene is a dangerous playmaker who led the team with 30 catches for 277 yards, and Andrew Erickson is a good-sized veteran who can stretch the field a bit. However, the most dangerous receiver – Jordan Kress – is in the transfer portal.

– The offensive line that was good for the ground game but struggled in pass protection returns four starters. It’s not a huge group around star C Kyle Stapley – there aren’t an earth-moving 300+ guys – but it should be effective.

The running back situation is a tad thin. Leading rusher Bobby Cole is a solid, shifty-quick runner who averaged 5.6 yards per carry with 548 yards and six scores, but second-leading rusher Nathaniel Jones is in the transfer portal and third-leading rusher Bryson Carroll is gone.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– New Mexico Football Schedule Analysis

NEXT: New Mexico Lobos College Football Preview 2021: Defense