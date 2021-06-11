Miami University RedHawks: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Miami University football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-1 overall, 2-1 in MAC

Head Coach: Chuck Martin 8th year, 32-48 at MU

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 93

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 111

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 47

Miami RedHawks College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense worked twice and Miami won, it didn’t work against Buffalo and that was the loss. It’s Miami, so the running game wasn’t special, but the offense as a whole averaged a mediocre 365 yards and 29 points per game. There might be a few key losses, but with eight starters expected back, the O should go around …

– The running game? Again, it’s Miami – it hasn’t had a decent ground attack for over a decade – but it’s got a loaded backfield returning.

Leading rusher Zach Kahn is gone – he got all two of the team’s rushing scores – but No. 2 back Kevin Davis returns along 2019 741-yard, 14-touchdown back Jaylon Bester – he missed last year hurt – along with Tyre Shelton, a 587-yard back from two years ago.

All-star linemen C Danny Godlevske (Oklahoma State) and OT Tommy Doyle are gone, but it’s still a very gig, experienced group that wasn’t bad in pass protection in the three games.

– Brett Gabbert and AJ Mayer split the quarterback duties. They combined to throw just one pick, but Gabbert was the more efficient and effective passing option is the better runner of the two.

The receiving corps has more than enough talent in place to keep the deep shots going. Leading target Jack Sorenson seems like he’s been around for forever, and he was great catching 18 passes for 354 yards and four scores in the three games. TE Jack Coldiron was the second-leading receiver with six catches, and all the main wideouts are back.

