Memphis Tigers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Memphis football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 8-3 overall, 5-3 in AAC

Head Coach: Ryan Silverfield, 2nd year, 8-4

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 50

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 60

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 9

Memphis Tigers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense wasn’t all that bad. It was hardly the home-run hitting show the previous versions were, but it was still fun. It averaged 453 yards and 31 points per game under the new coaching staff, the passing game was consistent, and the ground game had its moments. There’s just enough of an overhaul this year to need some work, but it’ll be dangerous.

– QB Brady White threw for close to 11,000 yards and 90 touchdowns as the longtime Tiger starter, but there are plenty of nice options to work with, Arizona transfer Grant Gunnell is a very big, very mobile option, former LSU star recruit Peter Parrish has a world of upside, and Keilon Brown has been around a bit and will get his shots.

Leading receiver Calvin Austin is coming off an all-star 63-catch, 11-touchdown season, but No. 2 yardage guy Tahj Washington is off to USC.

Sean Dykes is a terrific pass catching tight end after making 47 grabs for 581 yards and seven scores, and there’s enough receiving talent – helped by getting former Austin Peay QB Jeremiah Oatsvall as a jack-of-all-trades receiver – to make the passing game go.

– Nah, the running game wasn’t close to being at the 2018 level, and again, it wasn’t consistent. The offensive line was decent in pass protection but wasn’t great at allowing tackles for loss, and the ground attack averaged 145 yards per game.

Losing left tackle Obinna Eze to TCU doesn’t help, but three starters are back up front around 320-pound Matt Dale inside and the versatile Dylan Parham who’ll be moved around where needed.

The running backs are interesting. Asa Martin is a former big recruit for Auburn who ran for 233 yards last year, Kylan Watkins averaged over five yards per carry, and Rodrigues Clark led the way with 561 yards. But the Tigers ran for just nine scores – more on that in a moment.

