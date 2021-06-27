Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Louisiana Tech football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 5-5 overall, 4-2 in Conference USA

Head Coach: Skip Holtz, 9th year year, 61-41

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 103

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 89

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 43

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It was supposed to be a rebuilding year for the Louisiana Tech offense, and it was that and more in a rough, rough run. The Bulldogs averaged 316 yards per game – they were 117th in the nation in total offense – but still found a way to put together around 27 points per game.

The ground game wasn’t there and the downfield passing attack was non-existent, but enough talent is back to hope for an instant improvement.

– The quarterback combination of Luke Anthony and Aaron Allen is still around. They both hit over 60% of their throws, but they struggled with picks and didn’t add anything to the ground game. They’re both around 6-1 and 210ish, and they both have the experience in the system to do more.

The receiving corps should be okay. 5-6 Smoke Harris led the team with 39 catches, but he only averaged 7.8 yards per catch. Leading yardage guy Adrian Hardy is gone, and Wayne Toussant and Cee Jay Mowell are transferring out. Griffin Herbert is a 6-3 veteran who can stretch the field, and Isaiah Graham can hit the home run.

– The offensive line gets four starters back, but there’s a ton of transfer in the transfer portal – it loses all-star C Kody Russey to Houston – and has to be a whole lot stronger after struggling for a ground game that averaged under 100 yards per game.

Junior Abraham Delfin might be an undersized 6-1 and 303 pounds, but he’s an all-star to work around, and getting in Samuel Williams from ULM should help.

Leading rushers Israel Tucker and Justin Henderson are gone, but 6-0, 205-pound former JUCO transfer Greg Garner was third with 115 yards and three touchdowns and Marcus Williams is on his way from Appalachian State. More on him in a bit.

