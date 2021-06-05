Buffalo Bulls: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Buffalo season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 6-1 overall, 5-1 in MAC

Head Coach: Maurice Linguist, 0-0

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 63

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 83

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 39

Buffalo Bulls College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense was a rushing machine. Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks combined for close to 1,800 yards and 26 touchdowns for the devastating attack that finished second in the nation with 287 rushing yards per game.

Patterson is gone and Marks almost took off, but he’s back to be the main man under the new coaching staff. Head coach Maurice Linguist might be a defensive guy, but offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery is a former MAC head coach who’ll keep the machine going, but …

– The offensive line needs an overhaul. It won’t be No. 1 in the nation again in tackles for loss – it allowed one sack – but it’ll be okay.

Center Mike Novitsky followed Lance Leipold to Kansas and left guard Jacob Gall is off to Baylor. However, Jake Fuzak is one of the MAC’s best tackles and Jake Klenk is a solid guard.

– Veteran Kyle Vantrease mostly had to hand the ball off, but he wasn’t bad as a passer hitting 62% of his throws for 1,326 yards and seven touchdowns. Backup Matt Myers was close to taking off, but he’s back – he has enough experience to be okay.

Leading receiver Antonio Nunn is gone, and Trevor Wilson took off for Kansas, but Jovany Ruiz is a veteran short range target and 6-5 Dominic Johnson is rising up at receiver ad 6-3 Bernard Porter is a big target.

