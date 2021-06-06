Boston College Eagles: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Boston College season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 6-5 overall, 5-5 in ACC

Head Coach: Jeff Hafley, 2nd year, 6-5

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 48

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 67

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 84

Boston College Eagles College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– That’s what you call a pivot. It’s not like Boston College ignored the passing game under former head coach Steve Addazio, but Jeff Hafley quickly changed around the entire tenor of the program immediately.

The Eagles ran 361 times in 2020 under the new regime. There were two fewer games, but the 2019 team ran 659 times.

And in two fewer games, Hafley’s version matched the six-win total of 2019. It all kicked in because …

– Phil Jurkovec has settled the quarterback position. The former Notre Dame transfer hit 61% of his passes in the fast-paced offense averaging eight yards per pop, and Dennis Grosel was able to keep on throwing when he had to step in. Now the offense has a year under its belt and the receiving corps Is fantastic.

Zay Flowers blew up in the new passing offense. There might not have been as many big plays down the field, but the volume went up, and Flowers benefitted with a massive 56-catch, 892-yard season with nine touchdowns.

Star TE Hunter Long is done, but the wideouts are there to do even more with Jaelen Gill and CJ Lewis bringing size along with the production.

– Give the offensive line a wee bit of credit for surviving through the change. It didn’t do enough for the ground game, but it got the job done when it came to keeping defenses out of the backfield.

Alec Lindstrom is one of the ACC’s best centers, Ben Petrula is one of the top guards, and the rest of the line should be better with everyone expected back. However, there might be some shuffling to get more out of the ground game.

240-pound back David Bailey was supposed to bust out as the new main man, but it didn’t happen and now he’s transferring out. Super-senior Travis Levi is back – he’s a smaller, shiftier back – and Pat Garwo adds a little power. Alec Sinkfield is coming in from West Virginia to be a part of the rotation.

