Boise State Broncos: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Boise State football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 5-2 overall, 5-2 in Mountain West

Head Coach: Andy Avalos, 1st year

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 49

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 43

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 10

Boise State Broncos College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Can the offense get any semblance of consistency from the quarterback spot for a full season? The offense one averaged 349 yards per game, but it averaged a Mountain West high 34 points.

The ground game struggled, the passing attack wasn’t consistent enough, and the stalls against BYU, Wyoming and San Jose State – scoring 20 points or fewer in each – wasn’t okay.

New offensive coordinator Tim Plough comes over from UC Davis with a high-octane passing game, but in order for new head coach Andy Avalos to get off to a hot start, but …

– Again, the quarterback situation has to be consistent. Hank Bachmeier is the team’s star, and he’s a difference-maker when he’s playing, but he missed a few games hurt and struggled in the Mountain West Championship loss. Former USC transfer Jack Sears is a terrific No. 2, but he got hurt last year, too.

The receiving corps is outstanding, starting with First Team All-Mountain West performer Khalil Shakir coming off a 52-catch, six-touchdown season. He’s back along with super-senior CT Thomas – a quick target who was second on the team with 20 catches averaging over 17 yards per grab – and leading receiving tight end Riley Smith returns.

– The offensive line was okay in pass protection, but it could do more for a ground game that finished last in the Mountain West. Four of the five starters are expected back up front, with three all-stars returning around John Ojukwu at left tackle and Jake Stetz at one of the guard spots.

The talent is there at running back to do a whole lot more. Andrew Van Buren led the team with 382 yards and eight scores, and 2019 1,000-yard rusher George Holani returns after missing most of last year with a knee injury.

