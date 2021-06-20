Ball State Cardinals: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ball State football season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 7-1 overall, 5-1 in MAC

Head Coach: Mike Neu, 6th year, 22-34

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 46

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 92

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 83

Ball State Cardinals College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Offense hasn’t been an issue at Ball State over the last few years, and it certainly won’t be a problem in 2021 with ten starters expected back. The Cardinals had a nice balance, didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, and were solid at keeping the chains moving. However, to tweak and improve …

– The offensive line has to be more consistent. The running game wasn’t anything special and there were was too many sacks and tackles for loss allowed. Four starters are back, there’s decent depth, and around all-star Curtis Blackwell at one tackle, there’s enough experience to be stronger.

The ground attack never really had new Atlanta Falcon Caleb Huntley – he led the team with 437 rushing yards and six scores in just three games – and now there’s a rotation around 240-pound junior Tye Evans and 208-pound senior Will Jones. Those two combined for over 600 yards with over four yards per carry and four scores.

– Drew Plitt settled the quarterback situation, going the distance as the only Cardinal to throw a pass. the veteran hit 66% of his throws for 2,164 yards and 17 touchdowns with six picks. He’s got the guys back all of his top targets returning but third-leading receiver Antwan Davis.

First Team All-MAC performer Justin Hall is a smallish, shifty target who caught 49 passes for 665 yards and four scores, 6-3 Yo’Heinz Tyler led the team with eight touchdown grabs, and Jalen McGaughy is a rising big target who averaged over 34 yards on his five grabs with three scores.

