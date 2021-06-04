Auburn Tigers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Auburn season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 6-5 overall, 6-4 in SEC

Head Coach: Bryan Harsin, 1st year, (76-24 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 21

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 12

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 16

Auburn Tigers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

It was one of the oddest parts of the Gus Malzahn era. He started out almost winning a national title with an attack that seemed unstoppable, and it ended averaging just 382 yards and 25 points per game.

There was talent and production over the years, but there were too many problems getting the passing game moving last season and there weren’t enough consistent big plays.

New head man Bryan Harsin knows offense – he worked as the offensive coordinator at Boise State and Texas before getting into the head coaching world. Mike Bobo is a veteran SEC offensive coordinator – he knows how to coach up quarterbacks. Now the two have find a way to get more production out of a veteran group that has enough good parts to be a whole lot stronger, starting with …

– The offensive line. It needs to be a positive right out of the gate. Five starters are expected to return to a group that wasn’t amazing, but it was okay at keeping defenses out of the backfield and was decent for the ground game. There’s size, experience, and some all-star potential, and it all has to translate into more production with a terrific group of backs to block for.

The Tigers have the RBs. Tank Bigsby is one of the SEC’s best all-around backs – averaging over six yards per pop with a team-high 834 yards – and Shaun Shivers is a little scatback who’s great at finding the end zone. The O can and will rely on the ground game right away, but …

– The quarterback situation just got really, really interesting. Bo Nix hasn’t lived up to his huge recruiting status, struggling with his consistency and accuracy from the start.

Beyond the numbers, though, he has a strange way of sometimes coming through when absolutely needed. He looked good enough in spring ball to think he’s ready to take the proverbial things-slow-down-for-a-third-year-starter next step, but …

Welcome, TJ Finley. The LSU transfer has a world of upside, a big arm, and the talent to potentially push Nix.

The real shame of the 2020 season was how the offense all but wasted a terrific receiving corps. Anthony Schwartz was one of the fastest players in college football, and he averaged fewer than 12 yards per catch.

Seth Williams and Eli Stove were excellent targets, and they’re gone, too. There’s no sure-thing No. 1 target – it’s almost certainly Elijah Canion, though – but there are enough good young players who got their feet wet last year and now get their shot.

