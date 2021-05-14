WKU Hilltoppers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the WKU season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– WKU Schedule Analysis

– WKU Hilltoppers Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 5-7 overall, 4-3 in C-USA

Head Coach: Tyson Helton, 3rd year, 14-11

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 115

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 97

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 40

WKU Hilltoppers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– I will fully admit that I enjoyed the bit. I kept telling everyone who would listed to always go with the under on WKU games because the Hilltopper offense never, ever, ever scored. The program managed 24 points or fewer in each of the first nine games before breaking out of its shell for a wee bit late in the year.

The team averaged 290 yards and 19 points per game, it had no downfield passing game and the ground game didn’t go anywhere.

Head coach Tyson Helton would like his offense to be more explosive, please. So …

– Houston Baptist lit up everyone last year. The offense hit North Texas for 480 passing yards and three scores, lit up Texas Tech for 572 yards and four touchdowns, and bombed away on Louisiana Tech for 406 yards and five scores thanks to QB Bailey Zappe.

So Helton signed on Zappe – and now a several WKU quarterbacks are in the transfer portal, including starter Tyrrell Pigrome – and HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley with his Air Raid style, and leading receiver Jerreth Sterns, and 31-yard-per-catch Josh Sterns, and second-leading receiver Ben Ralzlaff.

And Buffalo TE Zac Lefebvre is coming in, and Daewood Davis is coming over from Oregon, and …

The passing game is going to work.

– The offensive line wasn’t all that bad, but it’s going to get a whole lot stronger with a few transfers in – the loss to guard Tyler Witt to Purdue hurts, though – and enough nice parts back to allow all the Houston Baptist guys time to work.

Leading rusher Gaej Walker is in the transfer portal, but 5-9, 190ish pound juniors Jakairi Moses and CJ Jones are quick backs who’ll get more work. Adam Cofield is coming in from North Dakota State to help.

– What You Need To Know: Offense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– WKU Schedule Analysis

NEXT: WKU Hilltoppers College Football Preview 2021: Defense