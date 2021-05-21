Wisconsin Badgers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Wisconsin season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Wisconsin Badgers Schedule Analysis

– Wisconsin Badgers Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 4-3 overall, 3-3 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Paul Chryst, 7th year, 56-19

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 25

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 11

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 11

Wisconsin Badgers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Was it 2020, the departure of Jonathan Taylor, or both? That was very much not the Wisconsin offense we know and love.

It’s supposed to be about the running game, dominating the time of possession, limiting the mistakes, and more of the above. Instead, the Badgers finished 12th in the Big Ten in total offense, couldn’t convert on third downs, and the ground attack finished 62nd in the nation.

However, Wisconsin was No. 1 in time of possession, it found a quarterback who could grow into a star in Graham Mertz, and there was a problem with receiver injuries, massive disruptions due to the global pandemic, and …

– The ground game just wasn’t very good. It all tied together. The Badgers didn’t have any receivers – really, there were moments when they were without almost all of their main guys – and defenses teed off against the run, but the O line didn’t generate enough push and there wasn’t a Jonathan Taylor-talent in the backfield.

However, the Badger O line is still the Badger O line. It’s getting back three starters around Logan Bruss – a guard who’ll likely kick out to tackle – and Jalen Berger has the talent to be terrific. The star running back recruit led the team with just 301 yards and two touchdowns in his four games, but he’s got the skills to be a statistical monster if the line does its job.

– It all started well for Graham Mertz. With the college football world watching, he started out the 2020 season with a 20-of-21, five-touchdown day in the win over Illinois. And then he came down with Covid, the receiving corps got hurt, and the passing game was never the same.

However, he’s the most talented quarterback in Madison since Russell Wilson came in from NC State with the upside to transform what the UW offense does.

And he has the receivers now to help.

On the plus side after all of last year’s problems, all the good guys to throw to are back. Jake Ferguson is one of the nation’s better tight ends, and the combination of Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, Chimere Dike, and Jack Dunn is among the best in the Big Ten.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Wisconsin Badgers Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Wisconsin Badgers College Football Preview 2021: Defense