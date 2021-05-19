Virginia Tech Hokies: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Virginia Tech season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Virginia Tech Hokies Schedule Analysis

– Virginia Tech Hokies Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 5-6 overall, 5-5 in ACC

Head Coach: Justin Fuente, 6th year, 38-26 (64-49 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 42

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 16

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 44

Virginia Tech Hokies College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense did its job. It finished 440 yards and 31 points per game, the running game was the best and most explosive in the ACC, and it was all going great until the finishing kick. With seven starters returning for offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen – and with turnover coming in and out from the transfer portal – it should be another good season but …

– The backfield has to shine again, especially at running back. The ground game found a star in Kansas transfer – now Chicago Bear – Khalil Herbert, who hit homer run after home run with close to 1,200 yards averaging almost eight yards per pop. The No. 2 runner was quarterback Hendon Hooker, but he’s gone to Tennessee.

Quarterback is relatively set – Braxton Burmeister should be the guy. He’s not the runner Hooker is, but the former Oregon transfer is a stronger passer who should add more consistency to the attack.

The Hokies have a nice group of targets for Burmeister to work with. The overall depth needs to emerge, but the main men are back. The combination of Tayvion Robinson and Tre Turner will average close to 16 yards per catch – they were the team’s top two receivers – and TE James Mitchell is back after leading the Hokies with four touchdown passes.

– Christian Darrisaw is the new anchor tackle for the Minnesota Vikings, and guard Doug Nester left for West Virginia, and now the O line that was such a plus last year needs to develop depth to go along with what should be a decent starting five.

Veteran Luke Tenuta will likely move into Darrisaw’s spot on the left side, and 6-3, 320-pound junior Lecitus Smith is one of the ACC’s best left guards. In this attack, just give the backs a little bit of room and they’ll take off.

The running backs should be fine in time even without Herbert. Former Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear is a do-it-all playmaker – he’s the leading returning rusher with 255 yards and two scores, only averaging 3.75 yarder per pop – and the hope is for 5-11, 215-pound junior Jalen Holston to be the breakout star of the attack.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Virginia Tech Hokies Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Virginia Tech Hokies College Football Preview 2021: Defense