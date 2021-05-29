UTSA Roadrunners: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UTSA season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– UTSA Schedule Analysis

– UTSA Roadrunners Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 7-5 overall, 5-2 in Conference USA

Head Coach: Jeff Traylor, 2nd year, 7-5

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 102

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 119

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 118

UTSA Roadrunners College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It wasn’t all that long ago when scoring was optional at UTSA. The 2018 team scored a grand total of 170 points, and it was like pulling teeth to get steady scoring out of the 2019 attack. Enter new head coach Jeff Traylor and the O started to work.

It wasn’t Alabama, but for this program, coming up with 415 yards and 28 points per game was fantastic. The passing game was okay and the rushing attack was the second best in Conference USA because of …

– Sincere McCormick came up with a massive season. The junior ripped off close to 1,500 yards and 11 scores as a workhorse with some flash. He wasn’t alone with senior Brenden Brady showing some flash and with the talent to take a whole lot of pressure off of the main man.

Everyone returns to the offensive front that was just okay in pass protection but was fantastic for the ground attack. There’s excellent size and enough depth to count on around all-stars Ahofitu Maka at center and Spencer Burford and Makai Hart and one tackle.

– Frank Harris just needs to stay healthy. The senior was second on the team with 528 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, and he hit 64% of his passes for 1,630 yards and 12 scores with six picks. The knees are the problem – he’s been banged up throughout his career.

Josh Adkins came in from New Mexico State and got a little work in, and before suffering a leg injury, 2019 starter Lowell Narcisse saw time in the middle of last year after Harris and the offense started to sputter.

The receivers are good enough to start stretching the field more. 6-1 Zakhari Franklin led the team with 694 yards and seven scores even though he missed a few games, 6-3 Joshua Cephus led the way in receptions with 58 as a short-range target, and 6-4 Tykee Ogle-Kellogg adds even more size.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– UTSA Schedule Analysis

NEXT: UTSA Roadrunners College Football Preview 2021: Defense