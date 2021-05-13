UTEP Miners: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UTEP season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-5 overall, 0-4 in C-USA

Head Coach: Dana Dimel, 4th year, 5-27 overall

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 121

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 127

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 128

UTEP Miners College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense had some fun running the ball, it showed more of a spark than it had in several years, and now it welcomes back most of the key parts. It wasn’t always pretty – the Miners averaged just 348 yards and 23 points per game – but there were positives.

– Again, the running game was a plus, and it will be again. Leading rusher Deion Hankins pounded out 592 yards and nine touchdowns, and there’s a deep group coming back to help him out in the rotation. That includes Quardraiz Wadley, the 2018 leading rusher who only played in one game last season.

They’ll all work behind an offensive line that might not be a wall in pass protection, but it’s full of veterans working around 6-4, 310-pound junior guard Bobby DeHaro.

– Steady quarterback play isn’t a given at UTEP over the years. Sophomore Gavin Hardison isn’t Trevor Lawrence, but he was okay in 2020 hitting 54% of his passes for just over 1,400 yards with five scores and five picks, and he’s experienced.

He’s got the 1-2 receiving punch of Jacob Cowing and Justin Garrett to throw to – the two combined for 79 catches and six scores. It’s not the deep group like the running back situation is, but it’s solid up top.

