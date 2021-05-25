USF Bulls: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the USF season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– USF Schedule Analysis

– USF Bulls Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 1-8 overall, 0-7 in AAC

Head Coach: Jeff Scott, 2nd year, 1-8

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 113

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 101

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 104

USF Bulls College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense went through a few growing pains – to be nice about it. Head coach Jeff Scott obviously knows how to run an attack after he served for years as the Clemson co-offensive coordinator, but his O – helped by OC Charlie Weis, Jr. – didn’t exactly have a decided schematic advantage averaging just 365 yards and 23 points per game.

That’s all about to change with ten starters expected to return, and that doesn’t even sound the most important guy on the field.

– The Bulls might have their quarterback. Jordan McCloud transferred to Arizona, but former North Carolina transfer Cade Fortin looked the part this offseason and should have a hold on the gig if former Miami starter Jarren Williams doesn’t rise up and rock in fall camp.

The passing game needs more pop and explosion, but four of the top five pass catchers are back. Bryce Miller averaged fewer than ten yards per catch in the slot, but he made 33 grabs, Omarion Dollison and Latrell Williams are veterans who should be able to do more, and Xavier Weaver has big play potential.

Helping the cause is an active transfer portal that lost a slew of backups and other parts, but brought in some interesting prospects headlined by former Auburn star recruit Matthew Hill.

– The offensive front has top be stronger after having a nightmare of a time keeping defenses out of the backfield. All five starters return with terrific size to go along with the experience. The running game wasn’t all that bad at times behind this group, and the backs are there to do more.

Kelley Joiner is a speed back who led the team with 368 yards and a score, and flashy Brian Battie is a smallish, quick option who averaged over seven yards per carry. However, Johnny Ford – a longtime part of the puzzle in a variety of ways – left for Florida Atlantic.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– USF Schedule Analysis

NEXT: USF Bulls College Football Preview 2021: Defense