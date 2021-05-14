ULM Warhawks: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the ULM season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 0-10 overall, 0-7 in Sun Belt

Head Coach: Terry Bowden, 1st year (82-69 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 124

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 124

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 100

ULM Warhawks College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– You could see it coming. The ULM offense lost star QB Caleb Evans, it was a total rebuild, and the O really, really didn’t work. Enter new head coach Terry Bowden and offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez to make it all go again … with a TON of help coming from the transfer portal.

Don’t get comfortable with any sort of depth chart – it’s all a work in progress as the coaching staff keeps looking for more help and more talent.

– No position in more in flux than quarterback. 6-4, 245-pound Colby Suits led the team in passing last year, but he’s not much of a runner. He was in the transfer portal, but he appears to be staying for now. 6-3, 230-pound Jeremy Hunt is another big passing option, but Arizona transfer – and Rich’s son – Rhett Rodriguez is the best fit for the gig. Dad wants the quarterbacks to be mobile.

Leading rusher Josh Johnson is gone, but 210-pound freshman Kadyn Roach is back after finishing second on the team with just 112 yards and a score. This is a work in progress – it’s not a deep group.

– Four of the five starting offensive linemen are back. They have good size and there’s experience and versatility to play around with, but the group has to be far better for the running game and has to be far, far better in pass protection.

– The loss of tight end and leading receiver Josh Pederson to the NFL hurts, but the offense has a good playmaking receiver in Perry Carter – he just needs the ball more. The top five wide receivers are back, and more are on the way through the transfer portal.

