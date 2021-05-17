UConn Huskies: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UConn season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: Didn’t play in 2020

Head Coach: Randy Edsall, 6th year, 6-30

2020 CFN Final Ranking: Not Ranked

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 130

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 126

UConn Huskies College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Welcome to life as an independent, even if it’s a year late. The team that ended up doing next to nothing offensive in its last year in the American Athletic Conference still has a whole lot of question marks and work to do, and not being able to do much this spring didn’t help, either. So …

– The Huskies have several options all in the mix for the quarterback gig. Anyone who can provide a spark – and not throw a bazillion interceptions – will likely get the call. Sophomore Jack Zergiotis was thrown to the wolves in 2019 and threw for 1,782 yards and nine scores with 11 picks, 6-4, 225-pound junior Micah Leon comes in from NC State to make a push, and 6-4, 216-pound sophomore Steven Krajewski are all in the mix.

Leading receiver Cameron Ross returns after making a team-high 60 catches two years ago. Second-leading receiver Ardell Brown is gone, but just about everyone else of note in the receiving corps who caught a pass returns, but …

– Running back Art Thompkins is gone – he was the second-leading receiver with 39 catches – but leading rusher Kevin Mensah is back after running for over 1,000 yards and nine scores. The rest of the backfield is unproven, but Mensah will be the workhorse.

The offensive line didn’t do much for the ground game and was even worse in pass protection. On the plus side, it was a very young group in 2019 that had a full year in the weight room. However, the one good blocker from two years ago – Matt Peart – is off being a New York Giant, and there’s not a ton of size up front.

