TCU Horned Frogs: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the TCU season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 6-4 overall, 5-4 in Big 12

Head Coach: Gary Patterson, 21st year, 178-74

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 44

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 34

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 82

TCU Horned Frogs College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The TCU offense was painfully inconsistent, but it got the job done enough to get to six wins and – for the most part – let the defense take over and win games. It averaged 411 yards and 31 points per game, but it failed to score more than 14 points three times – the team lost all three games.

Nine starters are expected to be back, there’s help coming in from the transfer portal, and there are enough good weapons in place to be more explosive, starting with …

– Max Duggan. It’s never a positive to be totally reliant on a quarterback to carry your offense – you’re one play away from the attack changing its identity – but Duggan is growing into a special type of playmaker.

He was efficient enough as a passer to get by, and he led the team in rushing with 526 yards and ten scores. Bringing in Chandler Morris from Oklahoma was a good pull to battle for the No. 2 job.

The receiving corps lost TE Pro Wells – he led the team with three touchdown passes to the pros – but the receivers are there to do more.

Quentin Johnson averaged over 22 yards per catch and led the way with 487 yards, and Taye Barber is a decent midrange option who came up with a team-high 31 grabs.

– The offensive line is a bit of a sticking point. It was great for the running game that led the Big 12 – Duggan had a lot to to with that – but it struggled in pass protection. It loses starting tackle TJ Storment to Texas Tech and guard Austin Myers to Memphis, but it’s bringing in a few blockers from the transfer portal to go along with a decent base.

It would be nice if Duggan wasn’t the top runner, and TCU has a deep and talented group of backs to do more. Darwin Barlow led the RBs with 428 yards and four scores, but he’s in the transfer portal. However, Kendre Miller and Zach Evans each added over seven yards per carry and Emari Demercado became a factor at times.

