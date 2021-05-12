Syracuse Orange: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Syracuse season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 1-10 overall, 1-9 in ACC

Head Coach: Dino Babers, 6th year, 24-36

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 94

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 52

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 79

Syracuse Orange College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It was a brutal run. The offense couldn’t move the chains, there weren’t enough downfield plays, there were too many turnovers, there wasn’t any consistency, and overall, the attack averaged a pathetic 265 yards 18 points per game. There’s one big reason for all of this …

The offensive line hasn’t blocked anyone for a very, very long time. The Orange front five gave up 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss per game – among the most in the country – so …

– The offensive line can’t help but be better, and it should be. The coaching staff gets just about everyone back – for good and for bad – and now it’s going to play around with the puzzle. There’s just enough versatility to try something out, but no matter what the configuration is, the line will be huge, loaded with veterans, and again, better.

Leading rusher Sean Tucker is back after running for 626 yards and four scores as one of the bright spots on the O. 2019 key backs Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard return after opting out last year – the Orange should have a solid rotation.

– The quarterback situation will be a fight up until the opener at Ohio. Tommy DeVito has been beaten up over the last few years behind the leaky line, but he’s back for another shot. However, Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader brings both mobility and 6-4, 221-pound size.

Give the quarterbacks time, and the passing game from early in the Dino Babers era will return. Taj Harris led the team with 58 grabs for 733 yards and five scores.

He’s back to stretch the field from the X, and second-leading target Anthony Queeley is a big target on the other side. Nykeim Johnson left for Kent State, but Courtney Jackson has the upside to become a factor on the inside with a bit more time.

