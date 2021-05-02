South Dakota State vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Playoffs

South Dakota State vs Southern Illinois prediction and FCS Playoffs quarterfinal game preview.

South Dakota State vs Southern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Sunday, May 2

Game Time: 9:00 pm CT

Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, SD

Network: ESPN3

Southern Illinois vs South Dakota State FCS Playoff Game Preview

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

Southern Illinois (6-3) pulled off the mild upset on the road with a 34-31 win over Weber State on an eight-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds to move on.

The Salukis got the passing game going when they had to, QB Stone Labanowitz pulled through in the clutch, and now they get a second shot at South Dakota State after losing in late March.

While the defense wasn’t always solid against Weber State, and it took a big comeback to pull it off, the offense that was so good all year on third downs and the passing game that was so efficient got the job done.

Again, the Salukis are getting another shot at the Jackrabbits, but …

Why South Dakota State Will Win

It really wasn’t pretty the first time around.

South Dakota State (6-1) was down 3-0 to Southern Illinois. It won 44-3.

The Jackrabbits forced four turnovers, allowed just over 200 yards of total offense, and they ran and ran and ran, cranking out over 300 yards on the ground in the blowout.

They rocked Holy Cross 31-3 in the first round of the FCS Playoffs, rolling behind their great offensive line with Isaiah Davis rushing for 156 yards and a score and Mark Gronowski having all day to throw three touchdown passes.

Southern Illinois has own the trenches to pull this off. The offensive line has been great all year, but it didn’t quite dominate Weber State like it needed to – at least until late – and it’s not going to push around the South Dakota State defensive front. And …

What’s Going To Happen

The South Dakota State running game is just too strong.

This won’t be the total wipeout the first meeting was, but the Jackrabbits will get all of the parts of the backfield going right away, the defense will continue to be a rock, and the No. 1 seed in the tournament will push its way through after a rough start.

Southern Illinois will come out hot with a few early scores, but the Jackrabbits will settle in, take over the time of possession battle, and things will open up in the second half.

South Dakota State vs Southern Illinois FCS Playoff Prediction, Line

South Dakota State 37, Southern Illinois 17

Line: South Dakota State -15.5, o/u: 54.5

Must See Rating: 4

