Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

2 (56) WR D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

Seattle always does whatever Seattle wants to do with its draft. Value, schmalue – it takes guys and doesn’t care what anyone else seems to think. That occasionally works – it was able to get a factor at guard in Damien Lewis in the third round – but it’s still waiting for second round DE Darrell Taylor to get past a foot injury while hoping LB Jordyn Brooks can be known for more than being picked one spot ahead of Patrick Queen. The rest of the pieces from the 2020 draft had better be great, too, because …

A second, a fourth, and a seventh. That’s it for the Seattle 2021 NFL Draft without a few big trades. No pressure, but that 56th overall pick had better work, or else this will be a lost April. It has to go after a corner at some point, but …

Again, Seattle does what Seattle does. It’ll go with the best playmaker it can grab, and it’s almost certainly going to be for the defensive side. If there’s a hybrid like Oklahoma’s Ronnie Perkins around, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

2 DE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

3 OG Damien Lewis, LSU

4 TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford

5 RB DeeJay Dallas, Miami

5 DE Alton Robinson, Syracuse

6 WR Freddie Swain, Florida

7 TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU

