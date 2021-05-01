San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, San Francisco 49ers draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.

San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

– 2022 Top 32 Draft Prospects | Top 10 By Position

San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (3) QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

2 (48) OG Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

3 (102) CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

3 (88) RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State

– Analysis of every 1st round pick

San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

You don’t move heaven and earth to get up to the 3 if you don’t know who you want. If you don’t know who you want, and you take a quarterback, that means the quarterbacks you have weren’t going to work no matter what. So …

Of course the 49ers know who they want. They might be playing coy, because that’s what the silly NFL people like to do, but again, you don’t do that just to take a position. You do that to get a specific player.

But the 49ers need cornerback help, too. Getting their pick of the non-Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson quarterbacks is nice, and still having the 43rd overall pick is great, too. That’s where the cornerback comes into play – there will be several good options there.

They’ll make the most noise early on after they pick at the 3, and with three fifth-rounders and five picks after their fourth round selection at the 117, they’re going to be active. At the very least, they should be. They can and should package a slew of those picks to potentially move up to get an extra pick somewhere in the top 125.

San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

1 WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

5 OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

6 TE Charlie Woerner, Georgia

7 WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

