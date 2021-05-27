Rutgers Scarlet Knights: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Rutgers season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-6 overall, 3-6 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Greg Schiano, 2nd year, 13th year at Rutgers overall, 71-73

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 60

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 85

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 123

Rutgers Scarlet Knights College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Well hello, offense. It’s been a while. The 2019 Scarlet Knights scored 159 points in a 12 game season – it failed to get to 17 points nine times. The 2018 team managed 162 points in 12 games and only got past 17 points once.

In just nine games, 2020 Rutgers scored more points than any previous version since 2015, and that team played 12 games. By the way, 2020 Rutgers scored more than 17 against everyone but Penn State.

With 11 starters expected back and a few interesting position battles, there’s a chance to do a whole lot more than 339 yards and 27 points per game. It all starts with …

– The offensive line has to be better. It’s the part of the puzzle that takes the longest to build back up, but Greg Schiano and his staff were able to get what they could out of what they were given.

There’s talent in place – all five starters are back – but there will be some shuffling around left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal and junior Reggie Sutton, who spent time at tackle but will likely work at guard. Now the group has to stop someone from getting into the backfield.

The running backs are there as long as the staff doesn’t forget to keep feeding Isaih Pacheco the ball. Aaron Young is a decent 205-pound option who can catch, and Jamier Wright-Collins is a young 215-pound back who can thump.

– Noah Vedral had his moments. The former UCF and Nebraska transfer threw eight picks and made too many mistakes, but he’s the guy the the team will ride with. Because of it, backup Artur Sitkowski is now at Illinois putting the pressure on Evan Simon to grow into a role. Watch out, though, for the team to be active in the transfer portal for another options.

The Scarlet Knights have receiver weapons. Bo Melton was the team’s leading receiver with 638 yards and six scores on 47 catches, and there’s too much speed and playmaking ability in Aron Cruickshank – he’s an elite return man, too – and Shaman Jones to both average under nine yards per catch. If the 6-3, 200-pound Isaiah Washington can get it going, look out.

