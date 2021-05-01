2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Pittsburgh Steelers draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.
Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis
from the college perspective …
Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks
1 (24) RB Najee Harris, Alabama
2 (55) TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
3 (87) OG/C Kendrick Green, Illinois
Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis
There’s sort of a standard when it comes to Pittsburgh and drafting. Of course there are going to be whiffs and mistakes, and of course not everything works out, but the franchise didn’t have a first round pick last season and it got Chase Claypool and has a bit of promise among some of the other picks. But now they need starters at the 24 and the 55.
Will the Steelers pull a 2020 Green Bay – when the Packers took Jordan Love as a slight surprise – and take a quarterback if one of the big five is there at the 24? How about Stanford’s Davis Mills? A running back doesn’t make the impact a quarterback does, but taking Najee Harris or Travis Etienne would be a massive moment in the first round.
They need help for the offensive line, but they can do that in the second round. Grabbing a center would be nice, and that’s where they can get one who could be an instant fit. Again, it’s the Steelers. They’ll get a good guy in the first and they’ll nail the value in the second.
Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks
2 WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
3 LB Alex Highsmith, Charlotte
4 RB Anthony McFarland, Maryland
4 OG Kevin Dotson, Louisiana
6 S Antoine Brooks, Maryland
7 DT Carlos Davis, Nebraska
