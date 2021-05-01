Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Philadelphia Eagles draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the Philadelphia Eagles Day 3 picks.

4 (123) CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State

5 (150) LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State

6 (189) WR Jhamon Ausbon, Texas A&M

6 (191) OG Robert Jones, Middle Tennessee

6 (224) OT Josh Ball, Marshall

6 (225) RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

7 (234) LB Tony Fields, West Virginia

7 (240) RB Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (10) WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

2 (37) OG/C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

3 (73) DE Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

Okay, so here we go with the Jalen Hurts experience. He was an interesting pick in the second round last year, and now he’s the man after the Eagles were able to launch Carson Wentz and his deal – for the most part. The problem was the rest of the 2020 draft – there weren’t any obvious difference-makers among the ten picks unless WR Jalen Reagor plays up to his first round talent. That means …

The Eagles have to give Hurts some help. It would be nice if Reagor did more than make 31 catches for 396 yards and a score, and he might still be a factor, but at the 12 it’ll be an Alabama wide receiver – either DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle – to keep throwing prospects at the problem.

The defense needs help, too. Grabbing a corner might not be as much fun as getting a receiver, but the value is there at the 12 to get a decent one and several should be available at the 37. Overall, the team simply needs more playmakers – expect that to be at receiver.

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

2 QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

3 LB Davion Taylor, Colorado

4 S K’Von Wallace, LSU

4 OG Jack Driscoll, Auburn

5 WR John Hightower, Boise State

6 LB Shaun Bradley, Temple

6 WR Quez Watkins, Southern Miss

6 OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

7 DE Casey Toohill, Stanford

