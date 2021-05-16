Ohio Bobcats: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Ohio season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-1 overall, 2-1 in MAC

Head Coach: Frank Solich, 17th year, 115-82 (173-101 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 109

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 96

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 51

Ohio Bobcats College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It’s not like the Bobcats had a ton of time to work. They only played three games, but they were a strong three offensive performances. With that said, two of the games were against Akron and Bowling Green – you and a few good friends could crank up 300 yards against those two last year.

Nine starters are back for a team that you know what it’ll do. It’s Ohio. It’ll be solid, the running game will work, and the passing attack will be efficient.

– There are two excellent quarterback options who can both move. Kurtis Rourke – former Ohio star Nathan’s brother – did more with the passing game last season, but former UNLV super-recruit Armani Rogers was better for the ground attack. They’ll both get plenty of work behind a solid line that gets back four starters but loses all-star center Brett Kitrell.

– The receiving corps will be more than fine. Isiah Cox is a big play threat who averaged over 20 yards per catch on his seven grabs – he led the team in 2019, too, averaging 17 yards per catch – and the rest of the group is just fine despite losing big-time playmaker Shane Hooks to Deion Sanders and Jackson State.

The tight end combination of brothers Adam and Ryan Luehrman can both play.

The running back situation is even better with the 1-2 punch of De’Montre Tuggle and O’Shaan Allison. They’re both around the same size and can each bring the burst, but Tuggle is the star of the show. The quarterbacks are a big part of the fun, too.

