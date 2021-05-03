NFL Draft Rankings By College Last 5 Years: 2021 CFN Program Analysis

In the CFN 5-Year Program Analysis, here are the 1-130 rankings of the college teams and how many guys they sent to the NFL Draft.

Colleges love to sell the idea that if you come play for their team, you have a real shot at going to the NFL. Recruits might like the schools for their academics and the atmosphere and the program and … they all dream of the pros.

In the 5-Year Program Analysis, here are the rankings of the teams based on who had the most players drafted.

One note, unlike all of the other categories in the 5-Year Program Analysis that go from 2016 to 2020, this one is from 2017 NFL Draft to the 2021 version.

NFL Draft Rankings: 2021 5-Year Program Analysis

T124 Arkansas State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2020: T122, 2019: T121

T124 Army

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2020: T122, 2019: T121

T124 Kent State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2020: T122, 2019: T121

T124 Old Dominion

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2020: T122, 2019: T121

T124 Rice

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2020: T122, 2019: T110

T124 Texas State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2020: T122, 2019: T95

T124 UNLV

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0

2020: T122, 2019: T121

T111 Air Force

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T109, 2019: T110

T111 Ball State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T109, 2019: T121

T111 Bowling Green

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T109, 2019: T110

T111 Georgia State

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T109, 2019: T110

T111 Liberty

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T109, 2019: T121

T111 Middle Tennessee

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T96, 2019: T95

T111 Navy

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T96, 2019: T95

T111 Nevada

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T109, 2019: T110

T111 New Mexico

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T109, 2019: T110

T111 North Texas

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T122, 2019: T121

T111 Troy

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T109, 2019: T110

T111 UAB

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T122, 2019: T95

T111 UTSA

5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1

2020: T96, 2019: T95

