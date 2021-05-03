NFL Draft Rankings By College Last 5 Years: 2021 CFN Program Analysis

In the CFN 5-Year Program Analysis, here are the 1-130 rankings of the college teams and how many guys they sent to the NFL Draft.
Contact @PeteFiutak
Colleges love to sell the idea that if you come play for their team, you have a real shot at going to the NFL. Recruits might like the schools for their academics and the atmosphere and the program and … they all dream of the pros.
In the 5-Year Program Analysis, here are the rankings of the teams based on who had the most players drafted.
One note, unlike all of the other categories in the 5-Year Program Analysis that go from 2016 to 2020, this one is from 2017 NFL Draft to the 2021 version.
NFL Draft Rankings: 2021 5-Year Program Analysis
T124 Arkansas State
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0
2020: T122, 2019: T121
T124 Army
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0
2020: T122, 2019: T121
T124 Kent State
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0
2020: T122, 2019: T121
T124 Old Dominion
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0
2020: T122, 2019: T121
T124 Rice
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0
2020: T122, 2019: T110
T124 Texas State
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0
2020: T122, 2019: T95
T124 UNLV
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 0
2020: T122, 2019: T121
T111 Air Force
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T109, 2019: T110
T111 Ball State
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T109, 2019: T121
T111 Bowling Green
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T109, 2019: T110
T111 Georgia State
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T109, 2019: T110
T111 Liberty
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T109, 2019: T121
T111 Middle Tennessee
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T96, 2019: T95
T111 Navy
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T96, 2019: T95
T111 Nevada
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T109, 2019: T110
T111 New Mexico
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T109, 2019: T110
T111 North Texas
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T122, 2019: T121
T111 Troy
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T109, 2019: T110
T111 UAB
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T122, 2019: T95
T111 UTSA
5-Year NFL Draft Total: 1
2020: T96, 2019: T95