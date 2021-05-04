NFL Draft Rankings By Conference Last 5 Years: 2021 CFN Program Analysis

Which college programs are doing the best jobs of cranking out the pro talents? Here are the rankings by conference of the college teams and how many players they sent to the NFL over the last five years.

How have each of the college football conferences done at sending players to the NFL Draft over the last five years? Come up with a slew of great teams and great seasons, get players drafted, get recruits more interested in your program.

After the 2021 NFL Draft, here are the rankings by team and conference over the last five years.

NFL Draft Rankings Over The Last 5 Years: Players Drafted By Conference Average

Average number of players drafted per conference over the last five years

1. SEC 21

2. Big Ten 14.21

3. Pac-12 13.17

4. ACC 13.14

5. Big 12 10.3

6. American Athletic 7

7. Independents 6.29

8. Mountain West 3.26

9. Conference USA 2.5

10. MAC 2.36

11. Sun Belt 2.1

NFL Draft Rankings Over The Last 5 Years: By Conference

11. Sun Belt NFL Draft Picks 2017-2021

1 Louisiana 7

2 Appalachian State 4

3 Georgia Southern 3

T4 Coastal Carolina 2

T4 South Alabama 2

T6 Georgia State 1

T6 Troy 1

T6 ULM 1

T9 Arkansas State 0

T9 Texas State 0

NFL Draft Picks 2017-2021: 21

