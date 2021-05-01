New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, New York Jets draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Day 3 Mock Draft Picks

Before all the trades and craziness changes it up, here’s our guess on the New York Jets Day 3 picks.

4 (107) DE Rashad Weaver, Pitt

4 (143) CB Camryn Bynum, Cal

5 (146) RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

5 (154) OG Royce Newman, Ole Miss

6 (186) S Paris Ford, Pitt

6 (226) WR Javon McKinley, Notre Dame

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (2) QB Zach Wilson, BYU

1 (14) OG Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

2 (34) WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

This should be the time when we’re all getting fired up over Trevor Lawrence coming to New York, and now all the pressure in the world will be on Zach Wilson to be amazing. The Jets are going to take the BYU quarterback over Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Davis Mills, and they’re going to do it at the 2.

It’s not Wilson’s fault that the franchise missed out on the No. 1 overall pick by winning late, but it’ll be New York’s fault if it doesn’t nail this pick cold.

Just get players. Don’t worry about fits and needs and parts to the puzzle. If you’re picking at the 2, you obviously need an upgrade just about everywhere. However, getting a corner, a pass rusher, and a wide receiver is a must. That puts the spotlight at the 23. That’s where the game-changing target for Wilson or a lock-down corner has to come.

For most teams, having two fifth-rounders and two in the sixth would mean it’s time to create packages. For the Jets, it’s about bringing in lots and lots and lots of options in a strength in numbers sort of way. Get one contributor out of those last four picks, and it’ll be a win.

New York Jets 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

2 WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

3 S Ashtyn Davis, Cal

4 RB La’Mical Perine, Florida

4 QB James Morgan, FIU

4 OT Cameron Clark, Charlotte

5 CB Bryce Hall, Virginia

6 P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

