New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

2021 NFL Draft

By May 1, 2021 3:11 am

By |

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, New York Giants draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach

New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (20) WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
2 (50) EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
3 (71) CB Aaron Robinson, UCF

Analysis of every 1st round pick

New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

After coming up with a decent get with Andrew Thomas last year – despite overdrafting the OT at the 4 – and having a potentially solid all-around draft if a few of the parts progress – now it’s all about nailing the 11. There’s a decent pick in the second round at the 42, and a flier will be taken at the 76, but there’s no margin for error here. Get the 11 right, or the draft won’t work.

They need a pass rusher, but the 11 is a little high unless they overpay for Michigan’s Kwity Paye. The Giants are normally good at finding value up high – Thomas, to a point, and Daniel Jones aside – and this is where Micah Parsons should slide along with a slew of talented receivers.

The offensive line help can be had in the second round. There will be a few there for the taking at the 11, and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to go along with Thomas, but there should be too many other difference-makers there to ignore.

New York Giants 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
2 S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
3 OT Matt Peart, UConn
4 CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA
5 OG Shane Lemieux, Oregon
6 LB Cam Brown, Penn State
7 LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
7 LB TJ Brunson, South Carolina
7 CB Chris Williamson, Minnesota
7 LB Tae Crowder, Georgia

