2021 NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints draft analysis

New Orleans Saints 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

from the college perspective …

New Orleans Saints 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (28) DE Payton Turner, Houston

2 (60) LB Pete Werner, Ohio State

3 (76) CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

New Orleans Saints 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

The Saints only had four picks in last year’s draft, and there wasn’t anything big to come out of it if Cesar Ruiz doesn’t turn into a strong starter on the offensive front or if Zack Baun doesn’t ramp up into a pass rushing star. There’s a whole lot of work to do, and they have the picks to form the foundation.

Lots of teams have a whole lot of picks, but the Saints have four of the top 105 and five of the top 133. They’ve got to get two starters out of that and one difference-maker, even with the first pick not coming until the 28. They need a receiver, and a strong one should be there, but …

They also need a corner. Both positions are strong with a whole lot of depth, so there’s no need to do a whole lot of maneuvering unless there’s one specific guy to target. They should grab at least two receivers among their first five picks.

New Orleans Saints 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 C/OG Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

3 LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

3 TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

7 QB Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

