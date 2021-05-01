2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, New England Patriots draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.

New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

from the college perspective …

New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (15) QB Mac Jones, Alabama

2 (38) DT Christian Barmore, Alabama

3 (96) EDGE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

Bill Belichick has earned a gajillion benefits of every doubt, and he’s always able to find one guy in the later rounds who turns out to be a thing, but last year’s draft didn’t bring much and there has to be some sort of splash with this version. With ten picks, three in the fourth, and seven in the top 139 picks, the GOAT is about to be a massive player in this.

Speaking of massive players, as great as Belichick is, he can’t seem to draft a quarterback or wide receiver lately. At the 15, one of the big five quarterbacks should still be on the board, but if the Patriots really want one, they’ll probably move up to get the guy Belichick wants rather than sit back and wait.

The 46 is a nice place in the second round. The Patriots need an offensive lineman, a pass rusher, and there’s a shot that Stanford QB Davis Mills would slide to the spot. If they stay put, they should be able to find an instant factor no matter what the position.

New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

2 S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

2 DE Josh Uche, Michigan

3 LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

3 TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA

3 TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

5 PK Justin Rohrwasser, Marshall

6 OG Michael Onwenu, Michigan

6 LB Cassh Maluia, Wyoming

7 C Dustin Woodard, Memphis

