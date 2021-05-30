Nebraska Cornhuskers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Nebraska season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 3-5 overall, 3-5 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Scott Frost, 4th year, 12-20 (31-27 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 55

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 47

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 93

Nebraska Cornhuskers College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– This isn’t how it’s supposed to work. By Year Three under Scott Frost, the Nebraska offense was expected to be a dangerous, fast-paced, high-octane attack that screwed up everything in its path.

The Huskers cranked up the yards – averaging 391 per game – but a whole lot of turnovers, no downfield passing game, and too many inconsistencies stalled the progress. Eight starters are expected back for new offensive coordinator Matt Lubick to work with, and a slew of players are coming in through the transfer portal.

– The quarterback situation is set. There’s no hinting that Luke McCaffrey could take over – he’s a Louisville Cardinal now. There’s no suggesting that someone else could rise up and take the gig. It’s Adrian Martinez, and that’s it.

The junior shows just enough flash to think he’s about to turn into the superstar he was expected to be as Frost’s guy from the start, and he was hardly bad last season with a team high 521 rushing yards and completing 71% of his throws. Now he has to make more downfield plays and turn more good drives into points.

Leading receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is a Kentucky Wildcat now, leaving Levi Falck and his 13 catches for 122 yards and one score as the leading returning wide receiver.

The tight ends are terrific – Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek can both catch – but the offense needs former Iowa transfer Oliver Martin and 6-4, 225-pound JUCO transfer Omar Manning to be fantastic.

– The running game that finished second in the Big Ten will be strong again, but it would be nice to get more from the backs – Martinez shouldn’t be the No. 1 rusher again. The guys are there. They’re young, but they’re talented in what might just be the best rotation yet under Frost – at least that’s the hope.

USC transfer Markese Stepp got hurt in spring ball, but he should be one of the main men to go along with Marvin Scott and Gabe Ervin two good-looking backs to work around. Now the line has to do its job, and without the two top blockers from last year -Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok.

Cameron Jurgens is a good, sound center and Bryce Benhart is a 6-9, 330-pound mountain of a right tackle. The starting five will be just fine around those two.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

