NC State Wolfpack: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the NC State season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– NC State Wolfpack Schedule Analysis

– NC State Wolfpack Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 8-4 overall, 7-3 in ACC

Head Coach: Dave Doeren, 9th year, 55-46 (78-50 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 37

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 44

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 112

NC State Wolfpack College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense bounced back nicely from a rough and rebuilding 2019. It stalled late in the year, and it only averaged 385 yards and 30 points per game overall, but there’s a whole lot of pop and firepower returning to what should be one of the best attacks yet in the Dave Doeren era.

– The quarterback situation will supposedly be locked down in fall camp, but it’ll be Devin Leary’s gig. Bailey Hockman – last year’s leading passer – is off to Middle Tennessee, and Ben Finley is a good option, but Leary is back from the broken leg he suffered early last year after throwing eight touchdown passes with two picks in four games.

The three top targets are all back. 6-3, 220-pound Emeka Emezie is a matchup problem – he caught 47 passes for 738 yards yards and five scores – and Thayer Thomas led the team with six touchdown passes in the slot. Throw in 6-4, 215-pound Devin Carter, and there’s size, experience, and options. The only slight hiccup is at tight end with Cary Angeline done, and the 6-5, 245-pound Dylan Parham is more of a big blocker.

– There will be some shuffling on a line that gets back four starters, but has to be stronger in pass protection and more dominant for the ground game. It’s not a big line, but 325-pound sophomore Ikem Ekwonu brings the size at left tackle. The shuffling will go on at guard, but there’s depth and a few options to play with. Center is set with veteran Grant Gibson a true quarterback up front.

There’s a nice 1-2 rushing punch with ten-touchdown leading rusher Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person two good-sized backs who can move. Third leading rusher Jordan Houston is back, too, adding some potential flash.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Keys To The Season

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– NC State Wolfpack Schedule Analysis

NEXT: NC State Wolfpack College Football Preview 2021: Defense