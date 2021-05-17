Maryland Terrapins: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Maryland season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 2-3 overall, 2-3 in Big Ten

Head Coach: Mike Locksley, 3rd year, 5-12 (8-43 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 52

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 73

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 113

Maryland Terrapins College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Terp offense was freaking weird. It had moments when it couldn’t be stopped – like in the comeback win over Minnesota – and at other times it did absolutely nothing. it couldn’t run the ball a lick against Indiana, it couldn’t seem to score against Rutgers even though the O rolled, and it totally face-planted against Northwestern.

There’s experience. There’s talent. There’s a coaching staff in place with high-end assistant resumés that should know how to make this rock. Oh yes, the 2021 Terps will be a whole lot of fun, but consistent? That’s another issue …

– The Terps have their quarterback. There might have been some fight for the gig if VMI transfer Reece Udinski didn’t suffer a torn ACL late in the 2021 FCS spring season, but even if he was healthy this would be Taulia Tagovailoa’s job. He threw too many picks and – like the rest of the O – he wasn’t consistent, but he’s still growing into the job.

He’s got the receivers to throw to. If this isn’t Maryland’s biggest strength, it’s No. 1A with just about everyone who matters returning. Everyone can hit the home run – the top four guys averages close to 15 yards per catch – and it’s a large group. It starts with 6-3 Dontay Demus – who led the team with 24 grabs – as the main man, but he’s not alone with more shooting guard types around the rest of the veteran receiving corps.

– The running game didn’t work well enough, and now leading rusher Jake Funk is out of the mix. He ran for 516 of the team’s 725 yards and three of the five scores – Tagovailoa got the other two.

Meny Boone is a 6-1, 245-pounder and senior Tayon Fleet-Davis is 220 pounds. There might not be a ton of flash with this group, but it’ll be fine if the O line does its job.

The front five lost guard Marcus Minor to Pitt and center Johnny Jordan to Virginia Tech, but three starters return around Jaelyn Duncan, a 6-6, 315-pound left tackle who should be a lock for the All-Big Ten team. Pass protection is Job One after finishing last in the conference in sacks allowed per game.

