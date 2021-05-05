Liberty Flames: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Liberty Flames season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 10-1 overall

Head Coach: Hugh Freeze, 2nd year, 18-6

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 11

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 112

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 65

Liberty College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– It’s almost all coming back. Liberty got Hugh Freeze’s offense going, averaging 483 yards and 38 points per game – and that’s with a few battles against the ACC. If you liked that, you’re going to love what’s coming.

It all starts with one of the nation’s best dual-threat playmakers and a high-riser in NFL Draft circles – QB Malik Willis. He’s not all that big and isn’t exactly a pro-style passer, but he was good enough last year, is careful with the ball, and he was dangerous enough to lead the team with 944 rushing yards and 14 scores.

– Of course Willis is still going to be Willis and run the O the way he’s been doing it over the last few years, but Liberty has a great back in former FCS star Joshua Mack back after running for close to 800 yards and four scores. Losing backup RB Peytton Pickett to Jackson State would hurt if Utah transfer TJ Green wasn’t on his way in to be Mack’s likely backup.

They’ll all work behind a terrific veteran line with all five starters expected back. The rushing attack averaged over 250 yards per game and the pass protection was good enough to give Willis a half-click more time to operate.

– WR CJ Yarbrough has moved on from college football. He’s the only missing part. He was the team’s fourth-best receiver last year, but everyone else among the top nine receivers are back including the tight ends. DJ Stubbs and Kevin Shaa return for the super-senior seasons, and Demario Davis is a volume target coming off a strong freshman year.

