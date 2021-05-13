Kentucky Wildcats: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kentucky season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 5-6 overall, 4-6 in SEC

Head Coach: Mark Stoops, 9th year, 49-50

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 36

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 25

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 45

Kentucky Wildcats College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense needed a jumpstart. It’s one thing to have a slow and stodgy offensive attack as part of an overall style and system, but it’s another to finish dead last in the SEC in total yards with the league’s least-efficient passing game. Enter new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who comes in from his time as an assistant under Sean McVay on the LA Rams.

So, with Terry Wilson transferring to New Mexico, the starting quarterback who’s going to make this all go is …

– Yeah, it’s going to take all of fall camp to figure out the quarterback. Joey Gatewood has the size, the arm, the skills, and the experience as the backup, but he hasn’t been able to take over. Sophomore Bo Allen is right there in the hunt, but there’s a reason Will Levis is transferring in from Penn State.

No matter who’s under center – it’ll likely be Levis – there’s a good group of targets to start opening things up a bit. Senior Josh Ali is the main man, returning for his super-senior year after leading the way with 54 catches for 473 yards and a score, but getting Wan’dale Robinson from Nebraska was a huge transfer.

6-6, 245-pound junior Keaton Upshaw was second on the team in receptions and led the way with three touchdown passes, and fellow tight end Justin Rigg is an option, too.

– The O line was and will be a plus. It was great at keeping defenses out of the backfield, and it pushed for for close to 200 yards for the ground game. Three starters are expected back, but losing Drake Jackson and Landon Young hurts – 6-5, 338-pound tackle Darian Kinnard is the guy to work around.

Chris Rodriguez was a major factor with a team-high 785 yards and 11 touchdowns with junior Kavosiey Smoke leading a decent group of backups for the rotation.

