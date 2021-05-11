Iowa State Cyclones: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Iowa State season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 9-3 overall, 8-1 in Big 12

Head Coach: Matt Campbell, 6th year, 35-28 (70-43 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 16

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 36

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 63

Iowa State Cyclones College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The Cyclone offense wasn’t always perfect, but it was balanced, consistent, and brutally effective. It led the Big 12 in third down conversions, it averaged 436 yards and 33 points per game, and it should all be even better with ten starters expected back with a whole slew of all-conference players and longtime veterans to work around.

– Brock Purdy is still around. It only seems like he’s been the Iowa State quarterback for 14 years, but he’s got the next-level passing talent and he’s got the three years of starting experience to be even better. He threw for close to 9,000 yards with 62 touchdowns and with 18 rushing scores so far, and he’s got a loaded group around him.

If Charlie Kolar isn’t the best tight end in college football, he’s close – he made 44 catches for 591 yards with a team-high seven scores – and 6-7, 240-pound Chase Allen is an NFL prospect, too. 6-3 senior Xavier Hutchinson is an All-Big 12 performer coming off a team-high 64-catch season, but the O needs more wide receiver options. 6-6 Sean Shaw and 6-2 Joe Scates bring even more size to the mix.

– The offensive front was the best in the Big 12 in pass protection and terrific for the ground game. C Colin Newell and OG Derek Schweiger are All-Big 12 talents to work the veteran line around. The group has a superstar in Breece Hall to block for – he ran for 1,572 yards and 21 scores – with 6-0, 200-pound sophomore Jirehl Brock the likely backup option now that Keke Nwangwu is a Minnesota Viking.

