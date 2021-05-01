Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Indianapolis Colts draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

1 (21) EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

2 (54) DE Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

In hindsight, of course Jonathan Taylor should’ve gone earlier than the 41. It would’ve been nice if Jacob Eason looked so good that he could’ve taken over for Phil Rivers, but without a first rounder, the Colts got a franchise back in Taylor, a decent receiver in Michael Pittman, and have a potential safety in Julian Blackman. But now …

The Colts have two of the first 54 picks, and then everything else is in the fourth round and beyond – so it’s a two player draft. The Colts have to get a pass rushing defensive end, and several should be there at the 21. They also need help at offensive tackle, and several should be there at the 54. Or …

Package the picks. Every GM thinks he can find value in the later rounds, but getting anything beyond a special teamer or anyone who can be a meaningful part of the depth chart is dumb luck. There’s just enough capital to come up with something to move up a few spots – maybe even turn that fourth into a third – and add a little more to this class.

Indianapolis Colts 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

2 WR Michael Pittman, USC

2 RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

3 S Julian Blackmon, Utah

4 QB Jacob Eason, Washington

5 OG Danny Pinter, Ball State

6 DT Robert Windsor, Penn State

6 CB Isaiah Rodgers, UMass

6 WR Dezmon Patmon, Washington State

6 LB Jordan Glasgow, Michigan

