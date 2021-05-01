2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Green Bay Packers draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.

Green Bay Packers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

from the college perspective …

Green Bay Packers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (29) CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

2 (62) C Josh Myers, Ohio State

3 (85) WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson

It’s sort of amazing that Green Bay was just that close to playing for the Super Bowl with a draft class that provided next to nothing. Out of the nine picks, RB AJ Dillon had his moments, LB Kamal Martin will bring some depth, but if Jordan Love isn’t eventually great, uh oh. The Packers have ten picks this time around, but …

Five of the ten picks are in the fifth round and beyond. They could package a deal and get something worthwhile to move up if needed, but they might not have to. There will be cornerback options at the 29, and Aaron Rodgers can get another receiver at the 62 or 92.

The Packers are in a decent spot overall. They don’t desperately need anything for right now – other than, maybe, cornerback – but they can find a few upgrades to at least help out the rotation. Again, depending on Love, this can’t be a second straight meh draft.

Green Bay Packers 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 QB Jordan Love, Utah State

2 RB AJ Dillon, Boston College

3 TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

5 LB Kamal Martin, Minnesota

6 OG Jon Runyan, Michigan

6 C Jake Hanson, Oregon

6 OT Simon Stepaniak, Indiana

7 S Vernon Scott, TCU

7 DE Jonathan Garvin, Miami

