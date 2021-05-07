Florida State Seminoles: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Florida State season with what you need to know.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– What You Need To Know: Offense | Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Florida State Seminoles Schedule Analysis

– Florida State Seminoles Previews

2020 | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015

2020 Record: 3-6 overall, 2-6 in ACC

Head Coach: Mike Norvell, 2nd year, 3-6 (41-21 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 83

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 33

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 78

Florida State Seminoles College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Nothing worked quite right until the very end. The Florida State offense had a few moments when it seemed like something would start to kick in, but the O had one of the nation’s worst passing attacks, the running game couldn’t overcome it, and scoring was a problem.

There were yards, but there weren’t enough third down conversions and coming up with clutch drives was like pulling teeth. There’s experience now, and there are more than enough options, but it’s Florida State. It should be better than this offensively.

– So what’s been the problem? It started at the end of the Jimbo Fisher era, wasn’t fixed through Willie Taggart, and it was a massive issue in Mike Norvell’s first year – this program just can’t get the offensive line right.

The running game wasn’t awful, but there were too many plays allowed behind the line and like everywhere else on the O, there wasn’t enough consistency. All five starters are expected to be back in some configuration, and there’s hope for the developed depth, too.

Jashaun Corbin led all running backs with 401 yards and five scores, but second-leading back La’Damian Webb transferred to Troy. Auburn transfer DJ Williams should help, and speedy Lawrance Toafili should bring a burst.

– Just how healthy is McKenzie Milton? The former UCF star is still coming back from a horrific leg injury, and the hope – it would be one of the best stories of the college football season – is for him to be ready to take over the quarterback job this fall.

However, Jordan Travis will play, even if he’s not the starter. He led the ream in rushing with 559 yards and seven scores, but he was hit-or-miss as a passer. Former starting quarterback James Blackman transferred to Arkansas State.

The experience is there to help the passing game. Leading receiver Ontaria Wilson is back after catching 31 passes, Camren McDonald is a good-looking tight end, and speedy Keyshawn Helton needs the ball more. Kansas transfer Andrew Parchment will be in the rotation right away, too.

– What You Need To Know: Defense

– Top Players | Key Players, Games, Stats

– What Will Happen, Win Total Prediction

– Florida State Seminoles Schedule Analysis

NEXT: Florida State Seminoles College Football Preview 2021: Defense