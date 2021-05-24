Florida Gators: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Florida season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 8-4 overall, 8-3 in SEC

Head Coach: Dan Mullen, 4th year, 29-9 (98-55 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 7

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 7

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 20

Florida Gators College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– Florida’s offense was close to being 2019 LSU, but a year too late. It led the nation in passing, Kyle Trask had similar numbers against better competition than ’19 Joe Burrow put up, and it still wasn’t good enough. The Gators finished third in the SEC – ninth in the nation – in total O averaging 509 yards and 40 points per game.

As the Cotton Bowl disaster against Oklahoma showed, though – when a few key parts sat out – there’s some rebuilding to do without TE Kyle Pitts, WRs Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes, and Trask.

Don’t start crying for Florida just yet. The offense is still going to be very, very good.

– Emory Jones was a big-time quarterback recruit for the program. He’s got the experience now in the program, 86 passes under his belt, and he’s got the running ability to add a new element to the offense. It’s his offense to run with 6-4, 232-pound Anthony Richardson more of the bomber type as the backup.

Quarterback is fine, and the receiving corps will be okay with a little time.

6-5, 227-pound junior Justin Shorter has all the clubs in the bag, but he hasn’t been able to break out yet. Speedy junior Jacob Copeland is the team’s leading returning receiver, and 6-3 sophomore Xzavier Henderson adds another big experienced target. There’s no replacing a talent like Pitts, but Kemore Gamble is a good-sized option who can hit and Keon Zipperer is a solid-looking receiver.

– Emory Jones will be among the team’s most dangerous runners – he was fourth on the team last year – and it’ll be an interesting rotation among the running backs.

Dameon Pierce is a bruising back who the team with 503 yards and four scores, and Malik Davis was second with 310 yards and caught 32 passes, and second-year freshman Nay’Quan Wright could be a bit of a wild card with his receiving skills coming off a 54-grab season.

Making things even more interesting is the addition of Demarkcus Bowman from Clemson – he was a whale of a recruit for the Tigers – and the expected boost in carries for former Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard.

Three starters are back on the line that was good enough to make the O go, but new Seattle Seahawk Stone Forsythe is gone at left tackle. There’s enough overall talent and versatility to play around with the options. Richard Gouraige will likely kick out from guard to take over Forsythe’s tackle job, and right guard Stewart Reese will move over to center.

