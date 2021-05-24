Florida Atlantic Owls: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Florida Atlantic season with what you need to know.

2020 Record: 5-4 overall, 4-2 in C-USA

Head Coach: Willie Taggart, 2nd year, 5-4 (61-66 overall)

2020 CFN Final Ranking: 101

2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 87

2019 CFN Final Ranking: 13

Florida Atlantic Owls College Football Preview 2021: Offense

– The offense sputtered. It finished 112th in the nation averaging 325 yards and 19 points per game, but the ground game wasn’t bad. The offensive line struggled a bit in pass protection and gave up too many tackles for loss, but it paved the way for 180 rushing yards per game.

Now all five starters are expected back up front – ten offensive starters are expected to return overall – with two good ones to work around in junior tackle BJ Etienne and senior guard Desmond Noel.

– The Owls have a whole lot of options at running back, helped by the addition of 1,175-yard, 13 touchdown back Johnny Ford from USF. James Charles led the team with 429 yards and a score, and 220-pound Malcolm Davidson – the 2019 leading rusher – ran for over seven yards per carry with two scores. There should be running production from the quarterback, too, who’ll be …

– The quarterback situation got very, very interesting. It was already a decent situation with former Indiana transfer Nick Tronti coming off an okay first run and Javion Posey finishing second on the team in rushing, but they’re going to have a hard time holding off N’Kosi Perry, the Miami transfer who was part of the Cane offense for the last three years. However, Perry isn’t all that accurate, and that’s a problem – FAU quarterbacks combined to hit just 53% of their passes.

Getting WR John Dunmore should help – the former star Penn State recruit needs to stretch the field for a passing attack that averaged fewer than 11 yards per catch. 6-4, 200-pound Brandon Robinson led the team with three touchdowns on his 12 grabs, but leading receiver TJ Chase is the team’s lone missing starter.

