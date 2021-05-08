2021 FCS Playoffs Predictions, Schedules, Game Previews: Semifinals

The 2021 FCS Playoff semifinal predictions, schedules, game times, brackets and matchups.
FCS Playoffs Predictions Record
SU 9-3, ATS 7-4, O/U: 5-7
Click on each link for the game preview and prediction. All times Eastern.
2021 FCS Playoffs Schedule: Semifinals
Delaware at South Dakota State
Date: Saturday, May 8
Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
Venue: Dana J Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings, SD
Network: ESPN
Line: South Dakota State -7.5, o/u: 37.5
James Madison at Sam Houston
Date: Saturday, May 8
Game Time: 2:30 pm ET
Venue: Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX
Network: ABC
Line: James Madison -1, o/u: 46.5
2021 FCS Playoffs Bracket Semifinal
Delaware 7-0 (Colonial Champion) at (1) South Dakota State 8-1 (Missouri Valley Champion)
vs.
(3) James Madison 7-0 (Colonial at-large) at Sam Houston 8-0 (Southland Champion)