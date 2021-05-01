Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2021 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Detroit Lions draft analysis, all the picks, best value selection and biggest reach.

Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Analysis

Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2021 NFL Draft Picks

1 (7) OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

2 (41) DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

3 (101) CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

3 (72) DT Alim McNeill, NC State

Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Pre-Draft Analysis

It seems to be lost that Jared Goff really isn’t a bad quarterback. This idea that Detroit has to upgrade with one of the big five QB prospects is silly – the guy at the 7 would have to be truly special to be stronger than Goff. Give the new quarterback more to work with, and let’s see what happens.

The Lions had a terrific draft in 2020, even though it’s been only one year to go by. When Jeff Okudah is healthy, it’ll be like getting a top pick back in the secondary, RB D’Andre Swift in the second and WR Quintez Cephus in the fifth helped, and now it’s time to find a gamebreaker. At the 7, here comes the star wide receiver.

With five of the top 112 picks, this needs to be a no waste draft. There are only six picks, but there aren’t any throwaway fliers in the sixth and seventh rounds. There are needs – more defensive backs and offensive linemen would be nice – but they can go Best Player Available to simply build up the overall talent level.

Detroit Lions 2021 NFL Draft Analysis: 2020 NFL Draft Picks

1 CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

2 RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

3 LB/DE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

3 OG Jonah Jackson, Ohio State

4 OG Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

5 WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

5 RB Jason Huntley, New Mexico State

6 DT John Penisini, Utah

